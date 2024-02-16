Blair William & Co. IL Buys 447 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $149.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.53 and a 200 day moving average of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $161.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

