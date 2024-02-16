Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in RBC Bearings by 14.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.55, for a total transaction of $3,864,139.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,751,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total transaction of $83,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,303 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RBC opened at $275.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $288.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

