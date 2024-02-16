Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.09% of Certara worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Certara alerts:

Insider Activity at Certara

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Certara Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CERT stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CERT

About Certara

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.