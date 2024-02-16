Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 45,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 539.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 60,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 51,230 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of CYBR stock opened at $264.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.94. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $283.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
