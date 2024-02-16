Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Simon Property Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 587,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,091,000 after buying an additional 68,499 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,128,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,897,000 after buying an additional 26,491 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 759.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $147.99 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $148.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 108.88%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

