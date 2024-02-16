Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,782,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM opened at $222.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.13. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $231.16. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Insider Activity

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,319 shares of company stock worth $5,349,402. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

