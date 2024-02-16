Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $112.71 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $115.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

