Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

VCIT stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

