Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,169 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.09% of Rocket Lab USA worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,088 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 188.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,395 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 170,830 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 91.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,949 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,596 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 244,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,379 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 38,177 shares during the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,523.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,523.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $257,435.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,509,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,772.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

