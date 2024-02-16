Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $269.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.63. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $226.68 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,714,247.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

