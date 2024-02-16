Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.01 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 939.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,596,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,097,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $134.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.57 and a 200 day moving average of $122.24. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $150.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

