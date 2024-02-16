Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.08 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $104.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $81.89 and a twelve month high of $105.18. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.96 and its 200 day moving average is $95.42.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

