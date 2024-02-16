Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.14 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,283,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Eversource Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,724,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,203,000 after acquiring an additional 242,898 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 132,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insider Activity

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $58.62 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of -46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -214.28%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

