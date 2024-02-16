Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.16 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.93.

DLR stock opened at $148.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

