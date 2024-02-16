Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $144.39 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $146.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

View Our Latest Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.