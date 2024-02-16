Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.35 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 2,281.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in International Paper by 60.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in International Paper by 992.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

International Paper Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.