Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.70 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

LSCC stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.69. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 5,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $323,109.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,921,573.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,073 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

