Blair William & Co. IL Has $2 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,359 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Barrick Gold by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,453 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,270 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.91.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 487.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.