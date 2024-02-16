Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 26.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,718,903. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock opened at $144.05 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

