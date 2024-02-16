Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,631,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,091,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,050 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after purchasing an additional 197,179 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,595,000 after purchasing an additional 280,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 875,580 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.45.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $164.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.82 and a 200 day moving average of $142.87. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $166.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

