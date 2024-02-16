Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,784,000 after buying an additional 3,141,257 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $264,082,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $218,373,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $147,818,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,449,901 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2359 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

