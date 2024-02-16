Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.45% of Gladstone Investment worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. 11.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.39. Gladstone Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $14.96.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

GAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GAIN

Gladstone Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.