Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 11,028 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.08% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,749,000 after buying an additional 3,571,987 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,178,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,981,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,849 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,035,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,132,000 after purchasing an additional 872,037 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $30.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $30.61.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

