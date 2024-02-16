Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $64.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.88. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

