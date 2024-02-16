Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $1,189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,271,000 after buying an additional 183,369 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 58.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 755,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,979,000 after buying an additional 277,143 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 31.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,749,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,874,000 after purchasing an additional 654,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in VICI Properties by 16.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 203,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,626 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VICI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

VICI stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

