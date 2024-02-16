Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.10% of DigitalOcean worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,422,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,389,000 after purchasing an additional 948,674 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,431,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,397,000 after purchasing an additional 288,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after purchasing an additional 124,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $4,324,948.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,699,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,756,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of analysts have commented on DOCN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

