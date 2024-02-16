Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 7.83% of HireRight worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HireRight by 727.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in HireRight by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in HireRight by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HireRight Stock Performance
NYSE HRT opened at $12.87 on Friday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HireRight
HireRight Company Profile
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HireRight
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.