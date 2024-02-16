Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 7.83% of HireRight worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HireRight by 727.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in HireRight by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in HireRight by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRT opened at $12.87 on Friday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRT shares. TheStreet raised shares of HireRight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair cut shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HireRight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

