Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,794 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 84,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 67,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

