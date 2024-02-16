Blair William & Co. IL Sells 249 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2,399.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 401,348 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,311,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth $19,562,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $134.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.85. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $136.05.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,539,058. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

