Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,797 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2,422.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $4,429,075.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,363,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,524,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $4,059,236.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,925.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $4,429,075.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,363,066 shares in the company, valued at $136,524,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 919,955 shares of company stock worth $74,282,808. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET opened at $101.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

