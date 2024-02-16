Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,797 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2,422.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Cloudflare
In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $4,429,075.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,363,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,524,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $4,059,236.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,925.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $4,429,075.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,363,066 shares in the company, valued at $136,524,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 919,955 shares of company stock worth $74,282,808. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cloudflare Stock Performance
NET opened at $101.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.
Cloudflare Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
