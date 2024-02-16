Blair William & Co. IL Sells 30,289 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,289 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Doximity by 1,611.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $141,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

DOCS opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

