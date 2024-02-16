Blair William & Co. IL Sells 54 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $307.66 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $314.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

