Blair William & Co. IL Sells 834 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $81,771,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,056.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,125,000 after acquiring an additional 792,129 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 312,877 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 292,516 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $102.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

