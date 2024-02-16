Blair William & Co. IL Sells 9,331 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,331 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.20% of Eventbrite worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 126.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 18,765.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite Price Performance

EB stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eventbrite presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eventbrite

Eventbrite Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.