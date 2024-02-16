Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.99 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day moving average of $105.50.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

