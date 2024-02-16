Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $108.06 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.58.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.