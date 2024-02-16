Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Cut to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

BE stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

