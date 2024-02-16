Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stake Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Boise Cascade worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Stock Up 1.9 %

BCC stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $143.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

View Our Latest Report on BCC

Boise Cascade Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.