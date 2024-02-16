Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bowman Consulting Group

In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $259,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,377,722.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 421,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,336,987.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $259,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,377,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of BWMN opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $545.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $37.68.

Several research analysts have commented on BWMN shares. Roth Mkm began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

