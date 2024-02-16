Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Given New $108.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BFAM. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.38.

BFAM stock opened at $109.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.38.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $82,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,282.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,305 shares of company stock worth $871,105. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

