Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BFAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 3.3 %

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $109.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day moving average is $90.38. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $82,556.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,282.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,305 shares of company stock valued at $871,105. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

