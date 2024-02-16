Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 1,073.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,019,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,762,529 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.00% of Brixmor Property Group worth $62,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after acquiring an additional 369,401 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.273 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

