Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Holdings Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 129.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $197.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.91. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $229.87. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

