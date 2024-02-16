C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

CHRW stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.57 and a 12-month high of $106.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

