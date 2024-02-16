Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 4,011 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

VOYA stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.79 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average of $70.23.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

