Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $3.44 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $726.58 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $204.21 and a 12 month high of $746.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $566.90 and its 200-day moving average is $492.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.61.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

