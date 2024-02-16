Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFG. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.75.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $123.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $136.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.44 and its 200-day moving average is $114.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 10.89%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In related news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,563 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

