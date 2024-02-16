Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 1.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Paychex by 1.8% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Paychex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Paychex Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.65.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

