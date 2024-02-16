Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $2.36 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 103.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 369,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,820,000 after purchasing an additional 73,660 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,189,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $252.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.77 and a fifty-two week high of $252.95.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

