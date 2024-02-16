Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $2.23 Million in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Nordson by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,334 shares of company stock worth $2,127,529. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $265.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $266.51.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.